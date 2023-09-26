Roberto Calenda, Victor Osimhen’s agent, harshly attacks Napoli after the publication of a playful video about the Italian striker on the club’s TikTok profile: the video in question was a parody of the center forward’s mistake from the spot in Bologna. “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable – wrote the agent on X -. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is undergoing in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and take any useful initiative to protect Victor Osimhen.” Watch the video