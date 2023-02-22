Osimhen and Naples devastating: Eintracht Frankfurt on its knees

Devastating. The Naples. Devastating. Viktor Osimhen. The departure of the round of 16 of the Champions League (2-0 away against Eintracht Frankfurt goal by the Nigerian and a double signed by Di Lorenzo) confirms the trend of the whole season: Luciano Spalletti’s army seems almost invincible and its leader is more than ever the 24-year-old forward whom De Laurentiis took from Lille in July 2020 for 70 million and today it is serenely worth twice as much.

Osimhen king of Naples, mister 150 million conquers the conquest of Italy and Europe. Manchester United and Chelsea at the window

The feeling is that offers of around 150 million could arrive next summer. On the other hand, the echoes of an auction that is about to start are already arriving from England: in recent weeks there have been rumors of a interest from Manchester United and Chelsea with virtual proposals that would be around 110-130 million. But we are at rumors and indiscretions, a sort of purse worth Osimhen (reached 20 goals this season, 17 in the last 16 games) which, as mentioned, appears to be even higher than these potential offers. Among other things, Bayern Munich also likes the player (looking for an heir to Lewandowski: Manè who arrived last summer from Liverpool has other characteristics) but it seems unlikely that the Bavarians can reach 150 million. Surely an indecent proposal will be needed to shake a Naples that hasn’t put its jewels up for sale. “I don’t think players like Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen will leave in the summer,” De Laurentiis said recently in an interview with Bild.

Naples, Scudetto + Champions: who can stop Spalletti’s army?

But these are scenarios of a transfer market to come. The present speaks of a Napoli that has mortgaged the quarter-finals, but woe to tell Luciano Spalletti, who keeps everyone down to earth in view of the return: “For me, qualification is always 50% because the second leg must be played in any case. You need the utmost humility because presumption becomes an enemy and matches can change for an episode at any time,” said the Certaldo coach after the victory on the field of Eintracht Frankfurt. The reality, however, is that this Naples no longer has to limit dreams: iSerie A has destroyed the competition and the third Scudetto is now in the pocket (with an attack on Antonio Conte’s record of 102 points by Juventus – 2013/2014 season – in his sights), but even in the Champions League it will be difficult for all the big names in Europe to face him. Let’s take the bookmakers: Snai was already giving in the last few hours Osimhen and his companions as the fourth absolute favorite to win the final 8 against 1, behind only Manchester City (3), Bayern Munich (4.5) and Real Madrid (6.5). Sisal’s judgment is similar, placing Spalletti’s boys in the top 4 (at 9) in the wake of the three queens. But the feeling is that the odds will continue to fall if it goes on like this. Perhaps never like this year has an Italian team all the skills to return to the top of Europe as it hasn’t happened since 2010 with Inter in the Treble. Naples enchants Europe and dreams…

