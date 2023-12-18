Osimhen, goal and assist to Kvaratskhelia in Napoli-Cagliari

Napoli returns to winning ways thanks to a great Victor Osimhen who scores a goal (in Kvaratskhelia) and assists in the 2-1 against Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The Italian champion team remains in full Champions League battle in fifth place (which could give access to the next edition of the Cup provided that Italy is first or second in the UEFA ranking at the end of the season) in the wake of Thiago Motta's Bologna (fourth at +1). A bit of concern at Napoli was caused by Osimhen leaving the field in the 82nd minute due to a groin problem.

Osimhen, physical problem in Napoli-Cagliari. Mazzarri's words

In the post-match of Napoli-Cagliari Walter Mazzarri, in the press conference, he spoke about the moment he is experiencing Osimhen (7 goals and 2 assists in 12 Serie A appearances, 8 goals and 3 winning passes overall in the season also considering the four Champions League matches) and the physical condition of the Nigerian striker: “The boy has found serenity again, happy with his goal as well as with Kvara, they both needed to return to being protagonists. For the injury? The feeling is that it's nothing serious, just a temporary problem,” explains the Tuscan coach. Optimism therefore in a week that won't let you take a breather Naples, given that on Tuesday there will be Frosinone in the Italian Cup on Tuesday, then on Saturday evening they will face Roma at the Olimpico.

