Biraghi scores goal of the month in February in Serie A

And of Christian Biraghi the goal of the month in February in Serie A. The Fiorentina captain won the prize thanks to the goal scored in Verona: his free-kick in the 89th minute from about 57 meters that surprised Montipò in the match won 3-0 by the Viola at Bentegodi (Barak and Cabral had scored before) beat the competition of pearls like that of Vitkor Osimhen against Sassuolo (the 2-0 that closed the match giving Spalletti’s Napoli yet another victory in a triumphant season) or Daniel Green (torpedo at the top corner in Spezia-Empoli 2-2).

Osimhen, Luis Alberto-Pedro, Tsadjout and… the 10 best goals of Serie A in February

In the top 10 also the magic of Lazio Luis Alberto And Pedro, Tsadjout (nice goal from outside the volley for the Cremonese striker in the match won against Roma) and then…

