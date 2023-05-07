Rome (dpa)

Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0, in the 34th round of the Italian Football League. Napoli, who had secured the Italian League title for the third time in its history last week, raised its tally to 83 points in first place, while Fiorentina’s balance froze at 46 points in eighth place. Victor Osimhen scored the only goal for Napoli from a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

The penalty kick, from which the only goal came, was the second in the match, after a penalty kick missed by the same player in the 48th minute.