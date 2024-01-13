Real Madrid is clear that next year it requires a star for the center of the attack, it is true that Ancelotti has managed to resolve the loss of Benzema with the arrival of Bellingham and the construction of a new game scheme without the presence of a '9 ' Natural, however, beyond how positive this experiment has been, both the coach and the board understand that the summer must add a center forward no matter what.
It is clear that the merengue team has a name in mind, Kylian Mbappé, but they also understand that the Frenchman is not one hundred percent trustworthy, which is why, as we have informed you in 90min, those from the capital of Spain are getting ready to probe the signing of Haaland. Although, while it is true that the club has the financial potential to buy the Norwegian, there is no certainty that Erling will want to join the meringues this summer, which is why Ancelotti has put an old acquaintance as the third option.
Osimhen wins whole as Real Madrid's plan C for the summer. The Nigerian wants a change of scenery and it is known that the idea of arriving in Spain with the Merengue team pleases him. In addition, Ancelotti's signed continuity works in his favor, since it was Carlo himself who at the time took him to Napoli and He gave him the star position in the center of the attack, which is why the Italian coach would be in favor of this move.
