The club says they have given him a leave, but his teammates are irritated. Maybe the return today. The precedents of 2020 and 2021 weigh heavily
They all returned to Naples, except Victor Osimhen. Mexican Hirving Lozano should have time to train with the group this morning, who finished playing against El Salvador when the first light of Thursday was in Italy. Not the Nigerian, who should return to Castel Volturno in the late morning today, and here the conditional is a must given the two days of delay already “accumulated”, having played the world playoff with Ghana on Tuesday.
