Taking the lead with a penalty converted by Zielinski, the Azzurri dominated throughout the match: for the Georgian also two posts, the guests’ goal was from Samardzic, Simeone also scored

Maurizio Nicita – Naples

He had all eyes on him and like true champions Victor Osimhen did not disappoint, scoring and showing off a generous and meticulous performance. Useful for Napoli to win a crisis-busting match and remove some of the many clouds that were gathering on the horizon of the Italian champions, who dispelled the Black September without victories in the championship and found a bit of play and enthusiasm in front of their own public. The people's support pushes the team without ifs or buts. Rudi Garcia can breathe a sigh of relief and continue working in a more relaxed environment, also because Kvara and Simeone are also released and the goal becomes easy again for the Azzurri. The situation is complicated for Andrea Sottil who is unable to get out of the tunnel and Udinese also appeared light in the defensive phase during the night at Maradona and hardly managed to sting, apart from Samardzic who was still in the net at Maradona.

DOMINANT BLUE — This time García's men start concentrated and immediately gain meters. We see a little more confident high pressing and at times Lobotka turns the pinball machine back on, spinning the ball quickly. Task made easier by an Udinese team that stays low and doesn't press. A great control in the area by Zielinski is not followed by an equally perfect shot and the first opportunity disappears, but the Italian maneuver is enveloping. Kvara on the left tries to dribble into the area, then goes back and falls into contact with Ebosele. Manganiello is well positioned but doesn't see a touch on his ankle: the VAR calls him back and the penalty is awarded. The crowd loudly calls for Osimhen on the spot, but instead Zielinski takes the ball, with the Nigerian nodding, the Pole displaces Silvestri and now Napoli plays with ease. The teammates look for their scorer who sees a close shot blocked again by the Friulian goalkeeper. But at the end of the half it was Politano who provided the right assist for Victor who controlled with his right foot and placed it in the corner with the same foot. Without rejoicing, but overwhelmed by the affection of his teammates and with Maradona's forty thousand cheering. Two powerful but wide shots from Payero and Lovric are the only signs of Udine's presence. For the first time this season, Napoli goes to the break with a two-goal lead.

VERY STRONGLY KVARA — In the second half, Napoli still held the ball and came close to scoring again with Osimhen and then with Kvara who hit the post following a nice suggestion from the enlightened Politano. The Georgian vents his anger by punching the advertising signs: he doesn't like it. And the bad luck appears even more evident in the 23rd minute when Kvara, after a slalom, unloads a very powerful right-foot shot again onto the post, with Maradona, however, applauding and encouraging him. Meanwhile Garcia replaced Osimhen after just over an hour and this time he does well as he preserves his jewel for Saturday. Enter Simeone and the new signing Lindstrom, who immediately arrive in tandem to shoot with the Argentine who sees Silvestri blocked. But Kvara doesn't give up and goes to steal the ball from Bijol, discards the goalkeeper and goes to celebrate with great enthusiasm under the curve: after more than six months the abstinence from scoring is over. Then the Samardzic net slalom is a jewel in the Friulian desert. But less than a minute later Kvara hits again and Cholito heads for 4-1. Maradona shouts to the world: "We are the champions of Italy".