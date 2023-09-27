Penalty for Napoli and this time Victor Osimhen doesn’t shoot. In the match against Udinese, Napoli gets a penalty for a contact between Ebosele and Kvaratskhelia. Referee Manganiello did not judge the intervention to be a foul but was warned by the VAR. After examining the images, here was the penalty in the 19th minute. Anyone expecting Osimhen on the spot is disappointed. The Nigerian is fresh from missing a penalty in Bologna and is at loggerheads with the club after the publication of a video on the club’s TikTok profile which makes fun of the missed penalty. Result: against Udinese the penalty taker is Zielinski, goal.

For Osimhen, however, the joy of the goal is only postponed. The number 9 entered the scoresheet in the 39th minute making it 2-0.