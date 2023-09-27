Osimhen deletes the photos in the Napoli shirt and removes the club’s like

After the case raised by the Nigerian’s agent for a video posted by Napoli on Tik Tok and then removed comes the attacker’s gesture. Victor has removed all the photos with the Napoli shirt from his Instagram and stopped following the club’s profile.

Osimhen, agent Roberto Calenda: “Mocked by Napoli, we are evaluating legal action”

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable – writes Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda on Twitter -. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact which creates very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Osimhen.”

The video in question was a parody of the Nigerian center forward’s mistake from the spot in Bologna. The video was removed after a few minutes

