And in the end Victor Osimhen speaks and does so to bring clarity to the relationship with the Neapolitans. The Nigerian champion, after all the controversies that arose over the videos that appeared on Tiktok and also in his relationship with society (complete with an intervention by the Nigerian sports minister on respect and discrimination) turns to his compatriots to reassure them, thanking them for their solidarity, but underlining that the Neapolitan people are linked to him and no one can separate this relationship. However, there is no reference to the club.

Here is Victor’s social intervention: “Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness and I will not allow anyone to come between us. The passion of the Neapolitan people fuels my fire to always play with heart and soul, and the love for the coat of arms is unwavering as I wear it with pride. The accusations against the people of Naples are false. I have many Neapolitan friends who have become part of my family and my daily life. I appreciate Nigerians and all those who have lent their voices to support and help me. Thank you so much, you will be forever grateful. Let’s continue to spread unity, respect and understanding. Go Napoli forever!”.