Osimhen was key in Napoli’s last Serie A title, the first since the distant Maradona era, and was once regarded as a legend. However, over time, the relationship between the striker and the sporting sector has worn out, including his treatment of some teammates. In this case, both parties want to part ways, so the Italian team wants to settle in Saudi Arabia, an option that the striker will accept if certain conditions are met.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli and Al-Ahli have a full agreement for the transfer of Osimhen for a fixed figure of 65 million euros plus variables, an offer that meets what the Italian team expects and requires more than ever, as they will not be able to buy Lukaku until Victor leaves the squad. The Nigerian opens the door to the move, however, he sets two conditions for it, one financial and the other assessing his sporting future.
This year, salaries in Saudi Arabia have dropped significantly, and the striker is demanding a huge amount to accept the contract. He wants to be the highest paid player at his club, above Firmino and Mahrez. In other words, he is demanding more than 30 million euros a year, something that the Saudi Pro League side already value. In addition, Osimhen wants his contract to include an affordable sell-on clause in case he ever feels the desire or need to return to Europe.
