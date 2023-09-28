The question sounds ominous: now what? The answer for now is only a buzz, which originates physiologically after the events of the last few days. Roberto Calenda’s controversial outing, in which he threatens possible legal action, is a far from veiled sign of rupture with the company, guilty of having published and left online for too long a video that allegedly mocked his client, Victor Osimhen. A tension of this kind, in the negotiations that never took off sufficiently for the renewal of the player’s contract, opens the doors of the market again. From England the rumors bouncing around in these hours involve Chelsea and ultimately it couldn’t be otherwise: it is still the noble team of the Premier League that is struggling the most, with only five points (and as many goals scored) in the first six matchdays championship. The Nigerian’s scoring qualities would be more than useful to Pochettino. Also for January, obviously, a return of flame from Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out. In August, Al Hilal promised the attacker a rich five-year contract of between 40 and 45 million euros per year and was also willing to pay him the 200 requested by De Laurentiis. The president had rejected the offer, even derisively, but now the conditions could be decidedly different. “You can’t even buy a foot,” he wrote in an email.