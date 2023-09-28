In England there are new rumors about Pochettino’s interest in looking for a centre-forward. The Arabs ready to relaunch
The question sounds ominous: now what? The answer for now is only a buzz, which originates physiologically after the events of the last few days. Roberto Calenda’s controversial outing, in which he threatens possible legal action, is a far from veiled sign of rupture with the company, guilty of having published and left online for too long a video that allegedly mocked his client, Victor Osimhen. A tension of this kind, in the negotiations that never took off sufficiently for the renewal of the player’s contract, opens the doors of the market again. From England the rumors bouncing around in these hours involve Chelsea and ultimately it couldn’t be otherwise: it is still the noble team of the Premier League that is struggling the most, with only five points (and as many goals scored) in the first six matchdays championship. The Nigerian’s scoring qualities would be more than useful to Pochettino. Also for January, obviously, a return of flame from Saudi Arabia cannot be ruled out. In August, Al Hilal promised the attacker a rich five-year contract of between 40 and 45 million euros per year and was also willing to pay him the 200 requested by De Laurentiis. The president had rejected the offer, even derisively, but now the conditions could be decidedly different. “You can’t even buy a foot,” he wrote in an email.
If already in recent days there was no sign of a meeting scheduled to continue the dialogue on a possible extension, now the hypothesis is even more remote. In the current state of affairs, in all likelihood a significantly lower figure could be needed to secure Osimhen and it is a prospect that leaves him much more margin of choice, being less constrained. Furthermore, Napoli, by amortizing the costs in a decreasing manner, would produce an almost automatic capital gain in the event of a transfer: in fact, any amount above 7 million is sufficient in the case of a departure in January, while the threshold is even lowered to 2 if a transfer is discussed. transfer for next summer. This doesn’t mean that De Laurentiis is already thinking about how to sell it, on the contrary. The recent past, as in the case of Milik, tells of a club that does not refuse a tug-of-war for purely principled reasons, without fear of losing a member in the name of respecting contracts. In short, the friendship may not be that long, but the agreements are always very clear.
