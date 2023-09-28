Napoli clarified this Thursday that its intention was never to offend the Nigerian Victor Osimhen with a video published on TikTok in which he showed his failure in a penalty shot and which provoked controversial statements by the player’s agent, who raised the possibility of taking legal action against the club.

He never intended to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, the club’s active coach.

“Napoli, to avoid further information on the subject, states that it never had the intention of offending or mocking Victor Osimhen, the club’s active coach. To demonstrate this, during the summer market, The club firmly rejected all offers received for the attacker’s transfer abroad“he explained in a statement.

“It is known that on social networks, particularly on TikTok, expressive language has always been created with lightness and creativity, without having, in the case of Osimhen, no intention of mockery. However, if Víctor had perceived any offense towards him, it was beyond any will of the company.“Napoli added.

The video in question, already deleted from the official profile of the Partenopean club, showed his failure against Bologna from eleven meters on matchday five of Serie Aand provoked the reaction of the Nigerian’s agent: “What happened today on the official Napoli profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, albeit belatedly, deleted. A serious event that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment he is receiving in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Roberto Calenda explained this Tuesday on the ‘X’ platform.

The topic of the video added to the fact that the president Aurelio de Laurentiis is being investigated now possible fictitious capital gains in the signing of Osimhen – although the sporting justice system has already closed this investigation – since against Bologna last Saturday the striker confronted his coach, the Frenchman Rudi García, for having changed him with just a few minutes left and with a tie on the scoreboard after their penalty miss, creating a climate of instability that was not beneficial for the ‘Scudetto’ champion.

This Wednesday the tension was reduced with a soothing victory against Udinese (4-1) in which Osimhen scored 2-0. Of course, despite having been confirmed by his coach after the mistake in Bologna as the main penalty taker, he was not in charge of taking penalties this Wednesday, thus increasing suspicions of a broken relationship between the coach and the Nigerian despite the refusal of both. .

Everything, furthermore, with the backdrop of the Nigerian’s contract renewal, which for now has not been certified despite months of negotiations and despite the fact that De Laurentiis confirmed it on two occasions.

He was already tempted by several offers from Saudi Arabia, as the club confirms in the statement, but he did not end up signing and stayed in the city of Vesuvius with a current contract, for now, until 2025.

