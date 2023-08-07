Naples, sensational from Nigeria: agreement between Osimhen and Al-Hilal

Are Al-Hilal and Osimhen very close? A contract worth 40 million euros net per season is ready for the Napoli champion. And from Nigeria comes the bomb: according to Soccernet.ng, (Nigerian portal) there would be an agreement between the number 9 of the Italian champion club and the Arab club. However, we need to convince Aurelio De Laurentiis to let his star player go: theoretically the fixed price is 200 million. “There are players who are at the end of their careers and then it’s understandable that they go there. Anyone in the world wouldn’t refuse these indecent offers at times. But when you’re a fully mature player, when your best seasons arrive, you don’t even look this. I’m not Victor, so ask him”, the words of coach Rudi Garcia after Napoli’s victory in a friendly against Augusta on Sunday evening.

Naples, Al-Ahli accelerates for Zielinski: closer agreement

After Mendy, Firmino, Mahrez and Saint-Maximin, Al-Ahli returns to the assault of Piotr Zielinski. A month ago the Polish midfielder had said no to 10-12 million per season, determined to stay in Naples (with which his contract expires in a year, on 30 June 2024). Now the relaunch at 14-15. About 20 million euros would go to Napoli. All that is missing is the player’s “yes” but the negotiation goes ahead and in case of white smoke, the club Aurelio De Laurentiis would open the Koopmeiners front with Atalanta to replace Zielinski.

Subscribe to the newsletter

