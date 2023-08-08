Al Hilal, who have already signed Milinkovic and Koulibaly, are betting strongly on the Nigerian. De Laurentiis is resisting for now and offers the striker 8 million per season

by our correspondent Valerio Piccioni – CASTEL DI SANGRO (AQ)

It seems to be on jokes aside. And instead the offer is serious, very serious. Monstrous. The Saudis of Al Hilal, having taken note of the interruption of the road to get to Mbappé, are increasingly on the route of Victor Osimhen. In the last few hours they would have raised further: 40 million euros a year for five seasons to have him in Riad with Milinkovic and old partner Koulibaly. A shocking figure. However, that doesn’t affect, at least apparently, the serenity of the masked man, the symbol of the Napoli championship, the center forward who made many kids’ hair change color.

WHAT YOU WANT — Yesterday Victor returned to training at the Patini stadium after a five-day break due to muscle fatigue. He had a great desire to score, goals of course, but not only. Maybe the ball also helps you to say to thoughts and torments: please, step back for a while. In the two training matches, first with mini goals and then on a reduced pitch, there was constant applause, thumbs up, gesticulations, even with the newcomer Natan (yesterday he signed and first official words from the Brazilian who will have to take on Kim’s legacy : “An honor to be here”), his teammate with the “blues” in the challenge under the eyes of Garcia. Osimhen he was very concentrated, he recovered a couple of balls at full speed, a typical piece of his repertoire. Then four goals, spread over the two phases of training. See also Luis Quiñónez: this was the dramatic fight that has him fighting for his life

OFFERS REJECTED — The whole session was done: a short hour but still intense. He can aim for Frosinone even if the alternative is there, very concrete: on August 14, Al Hilal will make their debut in Abha in the Saudi League. But the leg-shaking offer hits a wall. Aurelio De Laurentiis does not give up and so far is returning all raises to the sender. Maybe another one will come. The Saudis do not drop their cards, their way of conducting negotiations is quite clear: wooing the players to the point of stunning them with sensational offers, without exaggerating, however, rather giving some brakes, in the proposal to the club. It is not known whether something similar also happened in the Osimhen affair. While it is probable that it was aired, or is being aired in the negotiation for Piotr Zielinski, who also returned to the field yesterday after an absence in the friendly against Augsburg. For him from Al Ahli there is a three-year contract worth 15 million per season with an unsatisfactory offer for Napoli: De Laurentiis would like at least 25 million to let the Pole leave. However, the feeling is that the parties are getting closer and the conclusion of the deal from the possible is becoming probable.

PLEBISCITE — These are feverish hours. Also for the fans, present en masse yesterday between the stadium and the center of the locality, that Piazza del Plebiscito which already in the name makes the Neapolitans feel at home. On purpose. Tomorrow an event that will offer 24 shows under the artistic direction of Lello Arena begins right on the stage filled with the Scudetto party. Do you know what the review is called? “Stay in Naples”. Will Osimhen and Zielinski accept the invitation?