The National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG) considers it necessary to distinguish between the concepts of “children’s tourism” and “children’s recreation” in order to avoid confusion in the cashback program. This is stated in the press release of the organization, which was at the disposal of Izvestia.

“Unfortunately, even at the legislative level there is no understanding in the terminology of“ children’s tourism ”, which includes excursion trips using various types of transport and active types of tourism: hiking, rafting, etc. and “children’s rest” associated with the stay of children in one place for the purpose of health improvement, i. e. camp. The federal support program for children’s recreation ended more than 10 years ago, resulting in the loss of almost half of the childcare facilities that are idle or have been abandoned and destroyed. <...> At the same time, children’s tourism as a concept is not used and is not supported, “said Vice President, Executive Director of OSIG Alexey Volkov.

As noted in the press release of the union, the confusion between the concepts has once again found its reflection in the cashback programs, which are currently funded from various sources.

So, according to the general director of the Petrotur group of companies, the organization has been waiting for a cashback for children’s travel for a long time, but received it for rest.

“Recreation, as opposed to travel, is quite good and was previously subsidized from regional and municipal budgets. For example, in St. Petersburg, according to a certificate for a children’s camp, 21,500 rubles are compensated for each child. Unfortunately, children’s travels are not subsidized in the regions at all, ”said the general director of Petrotur.

OSIG emphasizes that in accordance with clause 5.3.1.5 of the “Regulations on the Federal Agency for Tourism”, Rostourism develops and implements a set of measures for organizing excursions and travel for students of educational organizations. Rosturizm maintains a federal register of tour operators dealing with these types of tourism, but 132-FZ does not contain the corresponding concepts. So, the formation and financing of children’s camps is handled by the Ministry of Education of Russia, and the cashback program is carried out by Rostourism.

“Confusion and substitution of concepts led to the fact that Rosturizm announced a cashback program for children’s camps that are within the competence of the Ministry of Education, and children’s excursions and trips related to Rosturizm were left completely without state support,” said the chairman of the Committee for the Development of Internal and Entry tourism OSIG Tatyana Kozlovskaya.

On May 15, the Russian government approved the allocation of funds for a domestic tourism program for children, and on May 13 it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers had allocated 5 billion rubles for a children’s tourist cashback program. It is planned that the program will start working by the end of May.

The first stage of the tourist cashback program was held at the end of August 2020. Then it was used by about 60 thousand people. The second phase began in mid-October. The third stage of the program started on March 18, 2021.