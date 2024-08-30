The 57-year-old Tamaulipas drug lord could be extradited to Mexico, handed over to Mexican authorities – who have outstanding arrest warrants against him – at an international bridge in Matamoros, Reynosa or another border city, or, if he reaches an agreement with U.S. prosecutors, be released in the United States.

“It’s something we won’t know until tomorrow,” said a source from the federal court in Brownsville, where Cárdenas was tried after his extradition in 2007. According to specialists, the CDG that Cárdenas led no longer exists because it is currently experiencing an internal war between rival cells and his relatives who took over the leadership have died or been arrested.

Although the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported Cárdenas’ release last July, it immediately updated its report and established August 30 as the original release date.

According to the protocol for the release of foreigners, Cárdenas would be handed over today to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), which in turn would present him to Mexican authorities, in a process that could take several days. If the agreement he made with the prosecutors of the Southern District Court in Texas – which is in a sealed envelope – contemplates it, the capo could be released in the US under the scheme of supervised freedom. Another possibility is that he will join the protected witness program and disappear from his tracks, except when a Court requires him in specific cases to testify. The capo, originally from Matamoros and known as the “Friend Killer” for his violence, emerged as the leader of the CDG after the capture in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey of Juan García Ábrego. Cárdenas reinforced his organization with the creation of Los Zetas, as the armed wing of the cartel and created by special forces soldiers who deserted from the Army. However, he was arrested on March 14, 2003 in Matamoros, in a military operation that paralyzed the border city considered the headquarters of the CDG. The criminal boss was detained for four years in the maximum security prison of Altiplano, from where it was presumed that he maintained control of the cartel. However, in 2007 he was extradited to the US to face federal crimes such as threats to FBI and DEA officials, cocaine trafficking and money smuggling. In 2010, Judge Hilda Tagle sentenced him to 25 years in prison, but on the recommendation of the prosecutors, with whom Cárdenas made the deal to plead guilty, his sentence was reduced for good behavior and the years he spent in prison in Mexico were taken into account. After his extradition, the CDG and Los Zetas broke up, unleashing a bloody war that led to states such as Tamaulipas, Nuevo León and Coahuila suffering the worst levels of violence. The narco-war led to the extinction of Los Zetas, whose founders were arrested or killed, and the Cárdenas family also disappeared from the leadership of the CDG. For example, Ezequiel Cárdenas Guillén, “Tony Tormenta”, Osiel’s brother, assumed control of the cartel, but was killed by the Navy in 2010, in Matamoros. Mario, his other brother, nicknamed “Don Mario” or “the M1”, was arrested in 2012 in Altamira and extradited in 2022 to the US. In 2023, Axel Alfredo and Alan Alexis Cárdenas Rodríguez, sons of Alfredo Cárdenas Martínez, alias “El Contador”, Osiel’s nephew, who was captured in 2022, were arrested.