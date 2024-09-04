On Monday, El Bola Treviño, one of the main leaders of the Northeast cartel, and nephew of Miguel Ángel Treviño, the Z40 and Alejandro Omar Treviño Morales, the Z-42, was arrested. He is one of the most violent criminals of the country, as his uncles were, and as he was Osiel Cardenaswho was the chief of them all and the creator of the Zetaswho after their capture became independent and started their own organization, the most violent we have ever suffered.

Osiel Cárdenas has just been released after a 14 year sentenceincredibly indulgent for a man who committed thousands of terrible crimes in Mexico. It is supposed to be protected for having Collaborated with the US authorities. I may have collaborated, but He viciously persecuted those who arrested him.

The man who was key to the pursuit and arrest of Osiel, and who participated directly in his extradition in January 2007 to the United States, was Jose Luis Santiago Vasconcelosa notable Mexico’s anti-drug czarwho managed to arrest Osiel with the support of the Mexican army. José Luis was pursued by the Zetas in every way, he suffered attacks, he, his family, his children, his main collaborators, he lived under harsh military guard until he left the deputy attorney general’s office for organized crime, seeking to reach the Supreme Court because he understood that the highest court needed to have a realistic vision of what organized crime was and meant in our country.

He did not succeed. After ordering the extradition of Osiel Cárdenas and other powerful drug traffickers to the United States, Santiago Vasconcelos, who at that time was an advisor for the reform of the judicial power of Juan Camilo Mouriñothen Secretary of the Interior, died along with Juan Camilo and other officials of the Interior in that always strange plane crash that took their lives on November 4, 2008. Many have thought, perhaps rightly, that it was not an accident.

Beyond that, during his detention in Mexico, Osiel knew how to manipulate the criminal justice system very well in order to continue running his criminal organization from Almoloya, where he was imprisoned. Many years ago, in 2005, we published here the messages for his subordinates found in a house in Metepec, written by Osiel himself, which specified the instructions to follow in the case of the La Palma prison.

There the head of the Gulf Cartel The order was: “1) build a Jungla Gym-type nursery outside Almoloya; 2) a doctor for all inmates from the same company according to the inmate’s needs, such as: ceralim, pharmaton or another type of medicine that those who are ill need; 3) find a former military lawyer and hire him for the buffet as a lawyer but not have contact with the inmates, only legal and written; 4) get all the books, manuals, laws, human rights, military services and make copies as documentary evidence that they are in high places, nothing is lost, on the contrary it serves to attract with their same laws “P30” military legislation, etc. Most of us were detained by the military; 5) request the international human rights brochures; 6) request the human rights brochures in Mexico; 7) new regulations of the Cereso, official journal of the federation, January 15, 2004.” The text concludes with a reflection: “intelligent people talk about ideas, common people talk about things, mediocre people talk about people.”

The idea was to control through coercion and support: by using the laws to their advantage and by extending corruption to all levels. Osiel managed to politicize his arrest with advertisements and interviews, as no imprisoned drug trafficker had ever done before, because he assumed that in this way he would strengthen his position and his possibilities of control inside and outside the prison itself.

We said then that perhaps the only way to break these protection and operation networks was to extradite to the United States the main drug traffickers arrested who had open cases in that country, because practically everything could be controlled from prisons in Mexico. Today it baffles me that every drug trafficker who reaches an agreement with the American justice system becomes a protected witness and serves ridiculous sentences.

Osiel Cardenas himself, in another of the documents seized in that house in Metepec, ordered his people to leave the prison (the original text is respected): “pending messages: 1.- that you tell 14 (supposedly this is the head of the Zetas) that the people in Laredo, if they are people of Chapo or Arturo Beltran, that they give them a floor (that is, kill them). 2.- that you tell 14 to charge dad for TXArturo (this is the head of the Los Texas gang, with a strong presence in Nuevo Laredo) because it has been too long. 3.- that you tell the accountant to send 100 thousand dollars to neighbor 1 Benja (supposedly this is his new ally, Benjamin Arellano Felix). 4.- Pablo speaks to the man from the house in McAllen to hurry up with the papers. 5.- Talk to Mrs. Celia, who loves them very much and asks them to do their best. 6.- Talk to the brother-in-law to see what happened with that, because what I gave them did not arrive.”

I don’t know what Osiel Cárdenas collaborated with the US authorities on, but he is now free. I hope he has not manipulated them as well, and for now we must be very attentive to see if his communication with his former partners in Mexico continues.

