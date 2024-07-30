Oshi no Ko It is one of the series with the largest fandom, let’s remember that the story shares the author of Kaguya-sama Love is War!, it is worth noting that the story starring idols is already in its final arc but the projects are just beginning, the live action of the series is projected for fall 2024 and five special teasers of the cast have already been revealed.

That’s right, each of the live action teasers Oshi no Ko It lasts just under 20 seconds and gives us a quick look at Aqua, Ruby, Kana, Akane and Memcho.

In addition to the live-action Oshi no Ko series, a film has been announced for release in Japan on December 20, 2024.

The cast of the live action Oshi no Ko is as follows:

Kaito Sakurai like Aqua.

like Aqua. Asuka Saito like Ai.

like Ai. Nagisa Saito like Ruby.

like Ruby. Nanoka Hara like Kana Arima.

like Kana Arima. Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa.

as Akane Kurokawa. Anno like Memcho.

Although, we still don’t know how it will turn out, in the end, Aka Akasaka is not part of the project, as we detail here: Oshi no Ko: Autor is not involved in the Prime Video Live Action

Below is the production team for the serial release:

Address: Smith (live action of Kenshirou and Yoroshiku) and Hana Matsumoto (director of the live action of Horimiya ). Smith will continue directing the film scheduled for December 2024.

Script: Ayako Kitagawa (Betsu ni, Tomodachi to ka Janai ).

Series planner and producer: Ryusuke Imoto ( producer of The Legend & Butterfly ).

The original manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump beginning on April 23, 2020. It currently has 15 tankobon volumes. The series is a collaborative effort written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari.

The first anime adaptation was adapted in April 2023 by the Doga Kobo studio, it obtained twelve episodes with an extended first installment (more than an hour long).

When will the live action Oshi no Ko premiere? Where can I watch it?

The live action of Oshi no Ko It will be released in the fall of 2024, the release date is November 28 through the Prime Video platform, it will be an exclusive.

It has already been reported that the series will have eight episodes, remember that currently, the second season is airing (summer 2024).

