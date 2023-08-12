













Oshi no Ko will release additional material due to his hiatus









Aka Akasaka, the mangaka, commented that the 126th chapter of Oshi no Kowhich should have been released on August 10, 2023, now has September 14, 2023 as the new departure date. It will continue to be published in the Weekly Young Jump.

However, while waiting for the original story to return to regular publication, Mengo Yokoyari, its official illustrator, will launch Oshi no Ko: Interludea series of four short stories, written by herself.

There are still no more details about it, but the organization of his departure was revealed.

Source: Doga Kobo Studio

The special delivery is made up of four deliveries. Here is the release schedule:

Chapters:

One: August 10, 2023.

Suspension: Obon holidays.

Two: August 24, 2023.

Three: August 31, 2023.

Four: September 7, 2023.

We recommend you: Quiz: Which Oshi no Ko character would you be? recognize your talent

Oshi no Ko: What happened to Aka Akasaka?

Aka Akasaka, the mangaka of Oshi no Koinformed via Twitter that his story will take a break due to his state of health.

●赤坂アカ先生メッセージ 2/2 「これから頑張りますので

再開の方をお楽しみにして

頂ければ幸いです。 そして快く休載を

承諾してくださった

メンゴ先生、5㍉先生に

感謝申し上げます。」 以上、メッセージとなります。 以下、『【推しの子】』特別編に

関するお知らせ

↓続く — ★赤坂アカ 集英社作品 総合アカ★『かぐや様』『【推しの子】』『恋愛代行』 (@akasakashueisha) August 9, 2023

“I got sick a while ago and after discussing it with the people involved we felt it was necessary for me to take a month off. I apologize for taking a month off. [Sin embargo] At the time of writing this message, I have completely recovered my health, I write in optimal conditions. I am ready to deliver to the best of my abilities.”

He also took the opportunity to thank the support of Mengo Yokoyari and 5milli Nishizawa.

“I will continue to do my best in the future, and I hope you will welcome the return of the series after the hiatus. I would also like to thank Mengo-sensei and 5milli Nishizawa-sensei for kindly agreeing to allow our plays to take a break.”

So let’s look forward to the new content of Oshi no Ko.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)