According to leaks, the productions of both the live-action and the drama series of Oshi no Ko They would be coming out sometime in 2025.

The live-action film would focus on Ai Hoshino, while the drama series – like the anime – would focus on Aqua Hoshino. Although no information was announced on the corresponding platforms, photographs of the filming cast were taken and that is why the data was exposed.

Source: Doga Kobo

The actors and actresses that make up the main cast are the following:

Sakurai Kaito as Aqua Hoshino.

Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino.

Nagisa Saito as Ruby

Ano-chan as Mem-Cho.

Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima.

Source: Prime Video & Toei Productions – Samurai Kaito as Aqua Hoshino.

The cast also includes Nobuaki Kaneko and Mizuki Kayashima. The information was leaked after seeing Sakurai in a cafe with fifty other people from the filming. However, even though The companies were asked about the productions, both opted for a fierce silence. While Prime Video simply did not respond, Toei Animation commented the following:

“We cannot provide any information“.

In this way, it is inferred that both live-action productions will be very important and They will be revealed until they are almost ready. What a thrill! It will be a surprise to see the faces of manga in the entertainment industry!

Oshi No Ko: Where can I read the manga? When does the second season come out?

The manga work of Oshi no Ko is written by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and drawn by Mengo Yokoyari. It has been published in Shuēisha's Weekly Young Jump since 2020, due to this, The last three chapters are available on the MangaPlus online page, for legal and free reading. The manga brings together thirteen compilation volumes.

The second season of the anime Oshi no Ko It was announced for 2024.

