Undoubtedly, the main axis of Oshi no Kois the character that appears in the first chapters and becomes the banner that will guide the objectives of the protagonists of the series, Aqua and Ruby.

The characters of Oshi no Ko

Who is Ai Hoshino?

She is the young woman who, at only 16 years old, enjoys great fame in the idol world. However, she gets pregnant and begins a new facet of her life. In the first episodes of the saga of Oshi no Ko we can see a girl who tries her best to fit into the roles that have been assigned to her by society.

Ai comes from a context that limits her decisions, she is an orphan girl with zero chances in life. However, when she emerges as an idol, things start to change slightly.

Ai decides to have her babies to see if she is capable of love. He strives in everything he does and despite having very gloomy and extremely rigid reasoning, towards the end of her appearance she manages to understand more about herself and her feelings.

Source: Doga Kobo

Although her story is tragic and starkly shows us what the idol entertainment industry is like, it also allows us to see how she builds her tenderness and love for others.

The new installment in light novel format —which works as a prequel to Oshi no Ko— It is titled 45510 and shows us a new facet of Ai’s life from a disturbing narrator.

Who is Ruby Hoshino from Oshi no Ko?

Ruby is the daughter of Ai Hoshino. After the death of his mother, he decides to continue on the path of the idol industry because he feels that, somehow, he will be able to connect better with his mother. Memories of her from her childhood permeate her present in which she strives to be as wonderful as Ai, with whom she promised to share the stage.

Ruby goes beyond understanding the pain and violence caused by the idol world, she considers that it also opens paths for people like them.

Source: MangaPlus

However, it should be mentioned that Ai’s twin sons have past lives that they surprisingly remember. In other words, they are conscious reincarnations.

Ruby was a terminally ill girl in a rural hospital. The only thing that gave him relief when she was hospitalized—counting the few minutes she had left—was watching Ai Hoshino’s videos on repeat.

Ruby also enjoyed the time she shared with the doctor who was treating her… with whom she had a strange sisterly relationship.

In her afterlife Ruby was Sarina Tendoji.

Who is Aquamarine Hoshino from Oshi no Ko?

Aqua is the shadowy character of Oshi no Kohe is the reincarnation of the doctor who treated Ruby when she was young. Thanks to the little girl, he appreciated Ai Hoshino’s role on stage. Bidding farewell to Ruby, Ai unexpectedly arrived at her clinic and he bonded immediately, deciding to help her devotedly.

However, fortune was not on his side and after being killed, he was reincarnated as Ai’s baby. Although, after the death of the girl, he decides to survive and take revenge on the person who murdered the idol, who probably also murdered him.

Source: Doga Kobo

In this form, Aqua follows a rigid path with a disturbing goal, while also trying to stop her sister’s rise as an idol.

At first, the Hoshino twins do not know that they met in their past lives, although they remember everything they lived through, they do not know the identity of the other.

In his afterlife Aquamarine was Gorou Amemiya.

Who is Kana Arima?

Kana is a girl who will pressure Aqua to return to show business.. After that they will become good friends, however, the young woman struggles to restore her position as an actress.

At the beginning of the series, Kana will have a difficult path but thanks to her perseverance and optimism she will gradually excel.

He will work alongside Aqua and Ruby.

Saito Marriage

Source: Doga Kobo

Miyako Saito

She is the adoptive mother of Ruby and Aqua. At first she gets a little fed up with the children and will try to expose Ai, but after the girl’s death, she decides to genuinely adopt the little ones.

ichigo saitou

For her part, her husband, who was in charge of Ai, after her death decides to start his own investigation —just like Aqua—, to take revenge for his star.

Source: Doga Kobo

whatWhere can I watch Oshi no Ko??

The anime is available on HIDIVE, whose LATAM section has subtitled the delivery of Oshi no Ko.

The platform charges 4.99 USD per month (plus taxes), accepts traditional payment methods: credit cards and via PayPal.

Where can I read Oshi no Ko? All 115 manga chapters are available on MangaPlus where you can read them for free and legally.

