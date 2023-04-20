Written by Aka Akasaka and designed by Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi No Ko is a manga published in Japan by Shueisha and published in Italy by J-POP which has met with incredible success, so much so that it deserves the title of best new manga in the Akiba Gamers 10th Awards. An anime with the same title has recently been made from this comic series. But it is possible to stream the anime of Oshi No Ko in Italy? Let’s analyze the rights situation and streaming platforms.

What is Oshi No Ko about?

Oshi no Ko (translatable as “my favorite idol” or “the idol’s children” tells of a gynecologist, Goro Amemiya and a terminally ill patient who was being treated at the hospital where he works, Sarina. Thanks to the patient, Amemiya becomes passionate about the topic of idols and becomes an avid fan of Ai Hoshino, rising star of the musical panorama of the moment. By a twist of fate, the idol Hoshino shows up at the hospital, pregnant with twins. The idol’s pregnancy was kept secret from the public to avoid a scandal (and because idols can’t have a partner or even children). The doctor and his terminally ill patient end up losing their lives. However, in the body two twins that Ai Hoshino will give birth to and the names of Aquamarines ruby, Amemiya and Sarina will be reincarnated. Growing up, the two boys will enter the entertainment world just like their mother, facing the harsh and dark reality of idol work.

Where to stream Oshi No Ko’s anime?

The anime transposition of Oshi No Ko it started last year April 12th in Japan, at the rate of one new episode per week. Produced by the studio Stave Kobodirected by Daisuke Hiramaki with the script of Jin TanakaOshi No Ko’s anime can count on the splendid opening “Idol” sung by the duo YOASOBIas well as on “Mephisto” Of Queen Bee as a closing theme. In Japan, the series is broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Chiba TV, BS 11, Sun TV and KBS Kyoto every Wednesday.

The series is available on Disney+ come on Netflix in Asian countries such as Japan, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines Thailand and Singapore, while in the UK it is available on the paid channel HIDIVE Of Prime Videos. Unlike most of the anime available in Italy, Oshi No Ko was not purchased by Crunchyroll and is therefore not simulcast. However, in the absence of an official announcement from one of these platforms for the Italian territory, there is a legal solution to stream Oshi No Ko with official subtitles, unfortunately only in English.

All you need is a normal subscription Netflix and any one VPNs that allows you to connect via an Asian IP, for example Japanese. By connecting via Japanese VPN on Netflix, in fact, you will find Oshi No Ko in the catalogue series available and it will be possible to activate the English subtitles to watch it. While waiting for Netflix, Prime Video or Crunchyroll to officially announce the series of the moment, this is the safest and most legal way to watch it. We will update this article as soon as there is news regarding the licensing of this beautiful anime series.