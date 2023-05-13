













Oshi no Ko: What does 45510 mean?

Oshi no Ko: What does Ai Hoshino’s phone code mean?

The key to the idol’s old cell phone –where it is likely that she has important information about her former group B-Komachi– He has precisely encrypted the names of his companions and they are the following: Takamine, Nino, Ai and Watanabe.

The numbers are supposed to correspond to the initials of the founding members.

B-Komachi’s website has articles, access log, and a strange video that will be removed by the narrative voice of Oshi no Ko: 45510.

What is 45510?

The light novel is a kind of prequel to Oshi no Ko, focuses on Ai Hoshino, the leader of B-Komachi at the beginning of their launch as a group. It seems that a fan of Ai got into the “official” website, and through it he can find the identities of the first members of the group. The narrator’s identity is very ambiguous, at times he even looks like he might be a member of the group.

It is suspected that the identity of the writer behind Oshi no Ko: 45510 could be a fan, but also a kind of researcher, or some hybrid of the aforementioned identities.

The narrative voice narrates the difficulties and envy that Ai suffered after obtaining the representative of B-Komachi, and despite the fact that everyone recognized the idol’s brilliance, that did not mean that their envy ceased.

Oshi no Ko: 45510 also mentions the death of Ai Hoshino and her impact on the entertainment industry. However, the play has a rather sinister tinge, due to the flashback issues.

Although Oshi no Ko: 45510 does not have an official translation yetit’s released on Shueisha’s Young Jump site and if you want to read it with the machine translation, it’s quite understandable.

The prequel only consists of four pages, and since it narrates the past from a third party, a narrative voice that sees Ai Hoshino, It seems that it is the base that presents the special opening of the anime in which we can see a colder and darker Ai, prior to the arrival of Aquamarine and Ruby, whats protagonists of Oshi no Ko.

