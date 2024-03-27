













Oshi no Ko Season 2 will continue to be exclusive to HiDive, the rights fly to Latam









Oshi no Ko was one of the most popular anime of spring 2023. The second season was confirmed immediately and now we finally have a release window, some of the distribution platforms were also reported. However, Latin America is still out of this, I'll tell you the details.

HIDIVE announced that it will once again have the distribution license for Oshi no Koso, in the territories of America, this will be the official platform, however, Now that HIDIVE leaves Latin America we do not know if the rights could be transferred to Crunchyroll or some other platform.

For its part, HIDIVE will have simulcast of Oshi no Ko in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Oshi no Ko It is based on the manga work written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. An anime by the Doga Kobo studio was broadcast from April 12 to June 28, 2023, bringing together eleven chapters with a dazzling extended premiere of 90 minutes.

The second season of Oshi no Ko It will arrive in July, in the summer 2024 delivery.

What type of anime is Oshi no Ko?

Oshi no Ko It is a drama story that includes romance, comedy and criticism of the entertainment industry and is also based on fantasy.

Source: Doga Kobo

Ai Hoshino, a very young idol becomes pregnant by a mysterious individual and in order not to reveal what happens, she goes to a small town to attend to her process. The girl tries to avoid being completely exposed to the public who could destroy her after what happened.

In the rural hospital he meets a doctor who in turn met a little fan of the Ido, although the little girl died.

In this way, the characters are linked, so, after the doctor's murder, both he and the little fanatic will be reincarnated as the idol's children. Although everything seems to be going well, everything will take an unexpected turn and the story will become a quest for revenge and a hero's journey for each of Ai Hoshino's children.

