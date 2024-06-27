Oshi no Ko returns with its second season, the manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari is about to begin its final arc, while the second installment of the series is about to arrive in summer 2024 along with a special live-action. Don’t miss the new chapter that returns the Hoshino brothers to the stage. So that no one gives you spoilers and you see the episode in exact time, I am telling you the details that you need to know before its premiere.

The second season of Oshi no Ko will be again by Studio Doga Kobo. The manga story has been in serialization since April 2020 and is published in Shūkan Young Jump—seinen demographic—and currently has 14 compilation volumes.

If you want to read the latest manga chapters legally and for free you can do so through Manga Plus that edits, translates and distributes them into Spanish. Chek out here.

When does Oshi no Ko season 2, episode 1 come out?

The first season of Oshi no Ko was made up of eleven episodes that aired in the spring 2023 season, from April to June. Let us remember that the first chapter had a special duration of 90 minutes and specially adapted everything that had to do directly with Ai Hoshino, the mother of our protagonists.

The release of Oshi no Ko Season 2 Chapter 1 was announced for Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Hoshino siblings will now be part of the entertainment world with more possibilities. Ruby will form B-Komachi and Aqua will enter a new show called “We’re About to Fall in Love for Real,” where she will meet Mem-Cho and Akane Kurokawa.

We will have enough romance for the protagonist who is only looking for clues to shed light on the mystery of his mother’s murder.

What time does episode 1 of season 2 of Oshi no Ko come out?

The official launch time for Japan channels is 11 p.m., however, We will have to wait for information from the respective platforms to know if it will be delivered in simulcast format or how they will develop it, these details should be communicated shortly, prior to the premiere of the anime.

Where can I watch the second season of Oshi no Ko?

The title is distributed in Japan through various television networks such as Tokyo MX, Chiba TV, GTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, SBS, TV Aichi, tvk, TVS, GYT, MRO, KHB, BSN, AT- X (more than 30 television channels).

However, its distribution in Spain is handled by AnimeBox, Sentai Filmworks, while for North America via HIDIVE. The possibility is not ruled out that now that Netflix has obtained the distribution license for the first season, it will obtain the license for the second, but we will have to wait to clarify this. Follow us so you don’t miss the information.

What is Oshi no Ko season 2 about?

The second season of Oshi no Ko I would adapt the arches:

2.5D scenario game—chapters 41 to 66—(volumes 5, 6, 7).

Private — chapters 67 to 80 — (volumes 7, 8).

And it would focus on getting closer to the identity of the Hoshino brothers’ father, in addition to elaborating more about Ai’s real murderer. On the other hand, the protagonists could be surprised to meet a person who has also been reincarnated and who perhaps knew them in their past life.

