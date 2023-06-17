













Oshi no Ko sales improve thanks to its anime

Oshi no Ko is the anime series that narrates the life of a Japanese idol that after some supernatural events, she will give birth to twins secretly from her public. After this, the girl will suffer an attack in which she will lose her life.

However, their little children Ruby and Aqua (who turned out to be reincarnations) will seek a dream and revenge after the loss of their mother. the sleeve of Oshi no Ko It focuses on the idol industry which becomes really scary, but it also has some drama, comedy and romance in it, so it’s one of the freshest installments of Spring 2023.

Source: Doga Kobo

Nevertheless, although Oshi no Ko It had very high sales prior to the anime, now it is recorded that they only increased, even double. At the moment, the series sold close to nine million copies and it seems that the numbers keep rising with the new anime episodes.

In May, Oshi no Ko recorded 7 million copies sold, and it is quite an achievement that in only two months he achieved an additional two million. Despite this, the second season of the series has not been announced.

