When looking for products on Idols, one expects something light and light-hearted, where the interest lies in following cute characters who live everyday life, in an idyllic world without worries. Oshi No Ko, instead, he wants to tell the exact opposite, what everyone knows about Idol, but which they prefer not to see (we talked about it here). Written by Aka Akasaka (known primarily for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, whose third season premiered a few days ago), and drawn by Mengo Yokoyari, the manga has already enjoyed success at home, and while fans are already asking for an animated adaptation, J-POP has brought us the first volume of the series.

Oshi no Ko has a premise that is simple and twisted at the same time: The protagonist, Gorois a gynecologist who works in a country clinic and cultivates a great passion for an Idol, Ai Hoshino; the two will meet when the girl, just sixteen, becomes pregnant and she decides to give birth, even if she will have to maintain absolute secrecy on the affair. Just on the day of the birth, Goro is suddenly killed by a stalker who was looking for the girl, who, in the meantime, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl. To his astonishment, Goro will find himself reborn in the body of one of Ai’s two sonsand she will soon discover that her new baby sister is also aware of her own reincarnation.

Original title: Oshi No Ko

English title: Oshi No Ko, My Star

Japanese release: April 23, 2020

Italian release: March 30, 2022

Number of volumes: 1 (in progress)

Publishing house: J-POP Manga



Type: Seinen, Drama, Mystery

Drawings: Mengo Yokoyari

History: Aka Akasaka

Format: 12 × 16.9 paperback with holographic dust jacket

Number of pages: 220 We reviewed Oshi No Ko via press volume provided to us by J-POP Manga.

Goro, who was given the name Aquaand his little sister Ruby, they remember their previous life perfectly, and although they do not ask each other the past, the main thing that unites them will be that they are avid fans of Ai, who they decide to help, in their form of children, to to ensure that her secret is not discovered and to be able to enjoy a new and carefree life together with her as a normal family. Unlike what it may seem, however, Oshi no Ko is anything but a quiet slice of life and will instead aim to build a mysterious and dramatic story.

A big lie

The protagonists, as simple as they are at the moment, are quite appreciable: Goro is presented to us as a calm and professional man, whose only interest is to follow Ai’s shows and performances, towards whom he still feels a deep respect: although he feels almost disappointed to find her pregnant and less “achievable” as he hoped, Goro puts her professionalism first, deciding to help her favorite idol as long as she is happy, and continuing to do so also in his new form as a child. Her calm and mature character contrasts with the energetic one of her new little sister Ruby, avid fan of Ai and the world of Idol in general; when she grows up she would like to do the same job as her mother, even if, in her naivete of her, she will have to learn what are the compromises and the hard rules of the entertainment industry.

While Goro doesn’t question Ruby’s past life, we’ll soon discover that the two actually knew each other, but both are still unaware of it. Then through the two children, we will observe the daily life of Ai Hoshino, who will be busy looking for as many work assignments as possible to give a future to her children and not to end up quickly forgotten like most of the idol novellas.

To thedespite the apparently cheerful character, she is a lonely girl: being an orphan, her manager, who also acts as a legal guardian, is the closest thing to a family she has and, behind the smiles and optimism, there is actually a girl who does not feel capable of loving no one, except for pretending as he does with his fans. The only affection she seems to feel is hers towards her two children, but she wonders if it is a sincere feeling; her work has accustomed her to feigning love so much that she can no longer understand if even hers towards her children is alone another lie that she herself is telling herself.

Continuing with the story, we will have the feeling that something is about to happen, with the introduction page of each chapter that will take us to a flashforward, where a particular event is mentioned that will forever change the lives of the young protagonists and the people around them; inevitably, this crescendo of small tensions will culminate with the finale of the first volume, of which we do not reveal the twist.

If in general the story runs smoothly, it must be said that the element of reincarnation, at least here, seems to clash with the tone of the work: the two protagonists, who ignore the rules of the world of Idols, act as the viewer’s eye, but the deepening and discovery of Ai’s life and how his work works would have been equally possible to tell it through the point of view of the Idol herself or other characters who are part of the environment; although the children will play a more particular role, one wonders if it was necessary to insert this fantasy element within a story that deals with realistic themes in a rather serious way. However, passing over this paranormal turning point, the rest of the story stands perfectly on its feetWith an excellent narration of events and a basic plot initially simple but able to keep readers glued with the addition of several current topics.

Uncomfortable truth

The world of which Idol is part is harshly criticized in every aspect by the author, who he doesn’t mind telling the most uncomfortable parts: the purely working side is explained to us, such as the round of money around one or more girls, their responsibilities and what the role of managers is, up to talking about the private life of an Idol, what rules should be respected in order not to create scandals and, above all, how fans react to discovering hidden truths of their favorite girl, shown in the narrative also through social media, with particular attention towards the end of the volume.

It is stressed several times how much all the work of Idol is a lie finely created in order to sell the fake and artificial idea of ​​a perfect person, and how much this impacts on the little importance that is given to the life of a girl, always put in second floor even by the fans themselves, who go from loving a different one from one day to the next. Although there are comic moments to lighten the reading, these sometimes end up clashing with the serious issue addressed, for which we hope for a continuous study in the same way in the following volumes.

On the purely technical side, the design of Mengo Yokoyari (Scum’s Wish) is clear and clean, where mainly a greater care for the expressions of the characters stands out, whose close-ups are sometimes accompanied by some cheerful pattern or motif as a background, but which leave room for shadows and dirty hatches in the darkest moments.

The J-POP edition comes with excellent paper quality and no transparencies, while on the outside we have a brilliant holographic cover with dust jacket and a gadget included inside the volume.

Despite the absurd premise, Oshi No Ko he seems to be extremely serious about the subject he deals with. Nowadays, the sides of the world of Idols that previously considered themselves “obscure” have long since come to the surface, and gradually several young people have begun to question the often absurd rules of this type of work, indicative the fact that the series, at home already in the seventh volume, has received great general appreciation. If you are interested in the topic or want to find out from scratch, Oshi No Ko is definitely recommendedhoping that he will continue his criticism for subsequent volumes as well.