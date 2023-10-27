













Oshi no ko reveals tender collaboration with Hello Kitty and Sanrio









The new Sanrio collection with Oshi no Ko Aim to be really witty and flirtatious. It was reported that orders can be placed until mid-November. However, The merchandise will be shipped until spring 2024in the months of March and April.

The collection pairs the most popular Sanrio characters (Hello Kitty, My Melody and Kuromi, among others) with the most iconic of Oshi no Ko (Ai, Ruby, Aqua).

Source: Sanrio

Although Aka Akasaka’s series has many nods to the contemporary industry and his own works (Kaguya-sama); There is still no crossover of these deliveries. But, it would be too interesting to see, wouldn’t it?

The collection of Sanrio x Oshi no Ko It will feature life-size posters (1.70 cm), keychains, pins, among other arts that show characters from both franchises in unmatched harmony. You can check the prices here.

We recommend you: Magenta manga: Learn more about Aka Akasaka, the author of Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama

Where can I watch Oshi no Ko?

The delivery of Oshi no Ko for America, it is a HIDIVE exclusive, which is an anime streaming platform, like Crunchyroll.

All eleven chapters of the anime series are available on its platform with subtitles. The debut got a larger episode. It is worth mentioning that at its launchthe editing and subtitles task (from HIDIVE) was delayed and poorly polished.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)