













Oshi no Ko reveals its opening and ending theme and its quality will leave you speechless

The opening of Oshi no Ko has the piece of music “Idol” performed by YOASOBIIt’s the video above. In this we can see the protagonist Ai Hoshino on stage, we can also see a very flirtatious facet of Ruby and the dark face of Aqua, along with two other important characters that peek out from the shadows.

The opening of Oshi no Ko also makes a direct nod to the new light novel which works as a prequel to the story and which was published in the second week of April. This is titled 45510.

The ending of Oshi no Ko is performed by Queen Bee, and the musical piece is titled “Mephisto”. This one is even more tragic, the animated sequence showing parts of Ai’s murder and featuring Aqua being engulfed in loneliness and pain. Here is the video:

The two opening and ending sequences of Oshi no Ko.

We recommend: Movie Kaguya-sama: Love is War – A delivery as toxic as it is adorable?

Where can I read the Oshi no Ko manga?

MangaPlus has all 115 manga chapters that have been published so far. In fact, exceptionally, you can read the last five chapters for free, in addition to the first fifty from the mobile application.

Source: Doga Kobo

The story of Oshi no Ko begins with the approach to the life of Ai Hoshino, an idol who is pregnant and decides to have her babies, however, this will have to be in secret, so that her career does not fracture.

However, their children will be reincarnations of a couple of fans that, after the murder of their mother, they will take different paths to be closer to her. While Ruby will decide to follow in Ai’s footsteps, Aqua will begin a path in the entertainment industry seeking revenge on her.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.