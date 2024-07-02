Oshi no Ko is a mystery and romantic comedy-drama anime that adapts the manga written by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War!) and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. An anime arrived from the Doga Kobo studio in autumn 2023 and a new season would arrive in summer 2024.

The second season of Oshi no Ko would be released on July 3, 2024. While its live-action is also close to coming to light.

Oshi no Ko has already announced how many episodes we can expect in this new season and fans might be a little disappointed because, the delivery will be a full season —and not in deux cours format— which means that it has few episodes. The title will end just at the beginning of the wonderful autumn.

Oshi no Ko will have only thirteen episodes, However, we could still hope that some of them will be in extended format, just like its debut episode, we will have to wait to see how it will be, after all, a new arc of the manga begins. It was also announced that it will be released in Blu-ray and DVD formats.

The opening of the second season is titled “Fatale” and is in charge of GEMN —which are Kento Nakajima and Tatsuya Kitani—. On the other hand, their ending theme will be performed by Hitsujibungaku—the rock band—and it will be titled “Burning.” We are more than ready for history.

Source: Official X of Oshi no Ko, portrait of Hitsujibungaku.

The new season of Oshi no Ko is coming in full force! Remember that the manga has officially started its final arc.

Where can I watch the first season of Oshi no Ko?

At the moment, the first season of Oshi no Ko It is distributed by HIDIVE in America, however, the release was announced as part of Netflix’s summer 2024 catalogso we would soon have news of the title on the platform.

