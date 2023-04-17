













Oshi no Ko premieres story focused on Ai Hoshino, titled 45510

oshi no ko premiered with a 90-minute special episodeTherefore, the approach to the story was concise and it was revealed that the true protagonists would be Ai’s twin children: Aqua and Ruby. However, the mother caused a furor among the community and since she also left certain gaps that could complement the narrative, the mangaka decided to carry out a new project.

His new work focuses on Ai Hoshino and is titled 45510. In this one we can see even more darkness in the days of the idol. You can read it for free on the Young Jump site, here. The installment is only in novel format, so you won’t have images of Ai’s starry eyes.

However, You don’t have to worry about spoilers if you haven’t read the manga but did watch the first episode of the anime. The work of Oshi no Ko He has exposed various violent issues in today’s entertainment industry. And this installment only points it out more.

Source: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko: What is 45510 about?

The web novel follows Ai’s footsteps when she is still in the B-Komachi group. The narrating voice belongs to an unnamed character, but it could well be another member of the idol’s group or one of the girl’s obsessed fans.

The story seeks to complement the darkness that Ai lives in the context of the entertainment industry.

