J-POP Manga reminds us that from the next August 28th will be available in comic shops and bookstores Oshi no Ko – My Star. The Novel: Spica, the First Star of the EveningItalian edition of the novel based on the successful animated series, written by the original author of the series, Aka Akasakaand from Hajime Tanaka. More information is available below.

The novel to discover secrets and backgrounds on the protagonists of the famous series set in the world of idols

It arrives in Italian edition The novel inspired by one of the manga series of greatest success of recent years, with millions Of copies sold all over the world and nomination to the more important awards Japanese!

J-POP Manga presents Oshi No Oh – My Star. The Novel: Spica, there Before star from the eveningwritten by the author of the series, Aka Akasakaand from Hajime Tanaka with covers and illustrations by the designer Mengo Yokoyari. The novel enriches the story of the manga by telling a crucial moment in the past of the protagonist, the idol Ai Hoshino, and reveals some important truths about the meeting of Sarina and Goro before reincarnating as Ai’s children. In addition, the volume also contains the unpublished story Point Of view B.

Only a few months after joining B-Komachi, Ai communicates her desire to abandon her idol career to Ichigo Saitō, president of Fragola Production. Behind the joyful facade of the idol group, in fact, the contrasts between the other girls and Ai are fierce and she is tired of putting up with the situation. But Ichigo makes her an unexpected proposal… The secret story of Goro and Sarina’s meeting and farewell before their reincarnation as Aqua and Ruby will then be revealed. The volume closes with Punto di vista B, a story written by Aka Akasaka himself and distributed so far only during the cinema screening of the first episode of the animated series in Japan.

And the good news doesn’t end here because the novel will be on sale both individually and as part of the exclusive B-Komachi Collection Boxbundled with thevariant edition of the volume 14 of the manga and the dress up doll Of Ruby Hoshino! Volume 14 with variant cover will be available exclusively inside this box setmaking it an essential must-have for all fans of the series!

Like the novel, the B-Komachi Collection Box will land in bookshelf, comic book store in everyone The store online Wednesday 28 August.

Single Volume

Format – 14×21 – Paperback With Overlay Pages – 200, B/W + Color

Price – €15.00

B – Komachi Collection Box