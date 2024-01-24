Amazon And TOEI have just announced the collaboration for the creation and distribution of a live action series based on Oshi no Kothe manga by Aka Akasaka And Mengo Yokoyari. TOEI will distribute the film in Japanese cinemas, while steaming will be exclusive to the platform Prime Video. The live action of Oshi no Ko will arrive all over the world in the'winter of 2024.

A first photo of the cast in costume has been published, which includes:

Nagisa Saito in the role of Ruby (former member of =LOVE)

in the role of (former member of =LOVE) Asuka Saito in the role of To the (former member of Nogizaka46)

in the role of (former member of Nogizaka46) Kaito Sakurai in the role of Aqua

in the role of Nanoka Hara in the role of Kana Arima

in the role of Mizuki Kayashima in the role of Akane Kurokawa

in the role of anus in the role of Memcho

Source: TOEI & Amazon Street Anime News Network