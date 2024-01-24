Amazon And TOEI have just announced the collaboration for the creation and distribution of a live action series based on Oshi no Kothe manga by Aka Akasaka And Mengo Yokoyari. TOEI will distribute the film in Japanese cinemas, while steaming will be exclusive to the platform Prime Video. The live action of Oshi no Ko will arrive all over the world in the'winter of 2024.
A first photo of the cast in costume has been published, which includes:
- Nagisa Saito in the role of Ruby (former member of =LOVE)
- Asuka Saito in the role of To the (former member of Nogizaka46)
- Kaito Sakurai in the role of Aqua
- Nanoka Hara in the role of Kana Arima
- Mizuki Kayashima in the role of Akane Kurokawa
- anus in the role of Memcho
Source: TOEI & Amazon Street Anime News Network
#Oshi #live #action #announced #coming #Prime #Video #worldwide
Leave a Reply