The release date of the live-action Oshi no Ko It has already been revealed and it seems that we will have a very busy and glamorous year with the idols. Let us remember that the movie and the new season arrive this very 2024; However, it was also announced, after being informed of the pause in the manga, that the work has already entered its final arc.

Oshi no Ko It is one of the most shocking stories that began to raise intense criticism regarding the entertainment industry. and after that it was built on a narrative full of fantasy and teenage romance, as well as mysteries and indistinct complications.

At last, Oshi no Ko returns with a release date for its highly anticipated live-action. The title will be released on November 28, 2024, so we’re sure we’ll still be stung right after the end of the second season. The premiere will be global through the distribution platform.

The trailer for Oshi no Ko left us shocked, since we can see all the light of Ai Hoshino, but also all the storm and tragedy that is coming. The spectacular trailer fills us with the lights of the stage and Tokyo itself. It also plays on Ai’s sweet smile and her inevitable fate. It is full of contrasts!

It let us see Ruby in her first life and the dead expression of a teenage Aqua. The live-action of Oshi no Ko looks quite promisinglet’s see what fans say after its release.

On the other hand, On December 20, 2024, a live-action film will premiere in theaters in Japan.

Oshi no Ko live-action will be available on Prime Video

It has already been confirmed that the live-action of Oshi no Ko It will arrive in the fall season and will be available on the Prime Video platform. On the other hand, we hope that the second anime season that premieres in the summer season will be added to the Netflix catalog, which reported that it would have the first installment that premiered in spring 2023 and was initially distributed through HIDIVE.

