Ai Hoshino’s Killer Oshi no Ko he is a fan obsessed with the girl. And as we well know, the issues around the limits that idol followers have are too rough.

The industry allows them strong power in the lives of public figures in this sector, and a reflection of this is presented in the work of Oshi no Ko. Ai’s fan thinks the girl belongs to him, criticism, and she thinks that she must respond to her own ideological constructs, which is why when she discovers that she is pregnant and has been hiding this information, she accuses her of having failed the world.

After this, he kills the doctor -who will later reincarnate as Aqua-, because he thinks that he is responsible for Ai’s pregnancy. After this, when the twins are grown, the killer gets the idol’s address, goes there and stabs her in cold blood.

Definitely, This is one of the most disturbing scenes of Oshi no Ko, because even at that moment, Ai responds to the rigid construct that idols love their fans, while the killer throws irrational things at her.

Source: Doga Kobo

Behind this, Ai realizes that she is capable of true love and dies hugging Aqua.

Who is Ai Hoshino’s killer?

Ryosuke is the name of the fan who stabbed herHowever, it seems that there is someone who acted from the shadows and helped him—or rather, guided him to get to Ai—so it seems that the fan was manipulated into committing murder.

The fan was just a tool used by the real killer in Oshi no Ko.

After stabbing Ai, the boy committed suicide, due to which, the investigations ceased, but Aqua continues to search for the real killer.

