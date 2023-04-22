













HIDIVE has the exclusive rights to broadcast Oshi no Ko on his platform in that territory. Its premiere episode became the most watched on this service, not only in 2023, but in its entire history. Which shows that this adaptation could be a new sensation.

After all, it is not the first record that this anime breaks with its first episode. On the My Anime List site it already ranks first due to the large number of positive ratings it had. It even ranked above jobs like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood and Attack on Titan.

It seems that Oshi no Ko It got off to a pretty promising start, so it’s sure to attract a lot of new fans. You still have time to enjoy its first season, which is being broadcast. So you can get an idea of ​​why it causes such a stir.

What is Oshi no Ko about?

Although it has a rather cheerful and colorful appearance, Oshi no Ko It has a dark mystery inside. This anime tells the story of an idol who wants to keep her pregnancy a secret. That is why she goes to a gynecologist to help her keep quiet. However, he is killed just after the delivery ends.

Source: Doga Kobo.

The doctor is reborn as one of the idol’s children and with the help of his twin, another reincarnated soul, they will search for his murderer. Which will take them on a journey full of revelations, where they will also have to deal with the great fame of their mother. Did the premise interest you?

