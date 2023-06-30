After the eleventh and final episode of its first season, the filmmakers of “Oshi no Ko”, anime adaptation of the manga with the same name written by aka akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, confirmed a second installment with the release of a promotional teaser. For this reason, we will continue to see the story of the Aqua and Ruby Hoshino brothers, which was a boom worldwide, matching other great titles such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen either Shingeki no Kyojin.

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece” live action: Iñaki Godoy breaks down in tears when he sees himself as Luffy for the first time in the trailer

When will the second season of “Oshi no Ko” premiere?

As soon as the first season of the anime ended, which premiered on April 12, 2023 and consisted of 11 episodes, the developer studio Doga Kobo released a teaser to promote the second installment of the production directed by daisuke hiramaki and Bye Nekotomi.

The Japanese idol and leader of B-KOMACHI, Ai Hoshino, is the mother of Aqua and Ruby, who will see the horrors and lies of showbiz. Photo: Doga Kobo

However, they still do not go into details about the date it will be released, but it has already received authorization to start production, so, as usual in these cases, it could be released in a year or a year and a half, that is. , in 2024.

Where can you watch the first season of “Oshi no Ko”?

To see the first season of the famous anime based on the manga of the same name —which has 10 volumes and began to be published on April 23, 2020—, you have to enter the platforms of HIDIVE and AnimeBox, official pages that exclusively broadcast this adaptation.

YOU CAN SEE: “Kimetsu no Yaiba” confirms its season 4: anime will continue with this arc of the manga

What is “Oshi no Ko” about?

Goro Amamiya is a gynecologist and a big fan of Ai Hoshino, a beautiful and talented 16-year-old idol who is in her prime. Fate allows them to cross paths, albeit in the least expected way: she turns up pregnant at her hospital and he promises her that she will see to it that she gives birth safely.

However, an unfortunate event involving a mysterious figure would trigger the doctor’s death; Or so it should have been, since he ends up being reborn as Aquamarine Hoshino, the newborn son of his favorite idol. With this premise, Goro will discover that show business is full of lies and that talent does not always generate success.

Watch the promotional teaser for the second season of “Oshi no Ko”

#Oshi #confirmed #anime #season