













Oshi no Ko: How many chapters does the series have?

The first chapter of Oshi no Ko was released on April 12, 2023, each episode premieres on Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Mexico City time. It has a simulcast in English, although to have the subtitles in Spanish, you will have to wait more than a week after the premiere of the weekly episode.

Oshi no Ko only will have eleven episodes in its first season, Although, it should be noted that the manga is still on the air and so far it has 117 chapters. Deliveries are weekly and MangaPlus currently has all the chapters released. You can read them from your mobile.

The first chapter of Oshi no Ko It lasted for one hour and twenty minutes and lasted until the death of Ai Hoshino, the mother of Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, the protagonists of the story.

Source: Doga Kobo

Ai Hoshino is the origin of the dreams and ambitions of the protagonists, who will try to continue in show business after the death of their mother.

Oshi no Ko It is an installment of drama, mystery and comedy.

Who is the real killer of Ai from Oshi no Ko?

The main suspect as an indirect murderer of Ai Hoshino could be the idol’s former partner, who is also the father of the series’ twin protagonists, Aqua and Ruby.

We refer to Hikaru Kamiki who is a stage actor, but is also a kind of serial killer who targets women in the entertainment industry; and whose cunning consists in the manipulation of facts by means of which he murders without being directly involved.

He was the only one who knew Ai’s address and it is likely that Hikaru was the one who shared the address with the idol’s fan.

