













Oshi no Ko goes on hiatus due to health problems of its author | EarthGamer









He himself explained it through Twitter, and his message did not take long for fans to translate it.

There he reveals that not long ago he began to feel sick and that is why he decided to interrupt his work, which for a long time has only been related to writing stories.

The creator’s message Oshi no Ko starts with “I’ve been feeling bad for a while, and after discussing it with those involved, I’ll take a month off.” To the above, he added ‘I apologize for taking the month’.

We recommend: HIDIVE continues to invest in its catalogue: Confirm the second season of Oshi no Ko.

Many times mangaka like Akasaka work excessively, and that ends up causing them not only stress but also physical problems. All to comply with the work schedules of the publishers of which they are a part.

Fountain: Shueisha.

What did the author of Oshi no Ko say?

Aka Akasaka stressed ‘at the time of writing this message, I have regained my health and am looking forward to delivering the best I can’. It seems that the prospect of taking a break from his work even encouraged the author of Oshi no Ko.

Subsequently, he highlighted ‘I’ll continue to do my best moving forward, and I hope you’ll look forward to the return of the series after your break’. A single month should not affect much.

Akasaka ends by saying ‘I would also like to thank Mengo and 5mm for kindly accepting the breaks’. The first one to whom he alludes is Mengo Yokoyari, the cartoonist of the manga of Oshi no Ko.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

As for the second one, it is Nishizawa 5mm, which draws another story by Aka Akasaka, which is known as Renai Daiko in Japan and Love Agency on an international level. The manga’s return date is September 14, 2023.

Apart from Oshi no Ko We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)