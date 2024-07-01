The anime of Oshi no Ko will return in the summer with its second season, and to promote it a new trailer is available. It is thanks to this that you can hear its ending theme, which is known as burning and it is sung by Hitsujibungaku.

There was also information regarding the opening or opening song. Although this can be heard in a previous video, it was not clear which artist performed it. The only thing known is that it was GEMN.

There were those who thought he was a new singer but in reality that is not the case. The opening theme of the second season of Oshi no Kowhich has the name of Fatalis sung by artists Kento Nakajima and Tatsuya Kitani.

GEMN is the name of the temporary duo they decided to create. The trailer reconfirms the anime’s premiere date, which is July 3, 2024 on Japanese television. HIDIVE has already confirmed that it will have this sequel in its catalog.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

You just need to confirm the date mentioned before. Unfortunately, this video on demand service is no longer present in Latin America. There is no information, at least for now, if any other platform will have the second season of Oshi no Ko among its premieres.

In this regard, we can only be patient. As for the cast of voice actors and actresses, the known one is as follows:

Megumi Han as Kana Arima

Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa

Takeo Ōtsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino

Seiji Maeda as Melt Narushima

Kouki Uchiyama as Taiki Himekawa

Yuusuke Kobayashi as Sakuya Kamoshida

Tomoyuki Shimura as Toshirou Kindaichi

Ayane Sakura as Abiko Samejima

Daisuke Ono as GOA

Daisuke Hiramaki directs the second season of Oshi no Ko. Jin Tanaka is in charge of the scripts and Kanna Hirayama is in charge of the character design. They worked on the original anime so you can expect the same quality.

