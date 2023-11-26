













These are Aquamarine Hoshino, Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. Perhaps it is a sign that the story will be more focused on them, leaving both Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho aside a bit.

Again the anime Oshi no Ko It is in the hands of the Doga Kobo studio, which has done a great job adapting the original manga by writer Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari.

Regarding the video on demand service, since the first installment ended, HIDIVE renewed the rights. But to make things clear, he made an announcement on the sidelines of Anime Expo 2023. That’s good news for the US and Canada.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

But they are not for Latin America, since this service will cease its remaining support in this region at the end of 2023.

So many fans hope that the second season of Oshi no Koas well as the first, will eventually reach another video-on-demand service.

But there are no indications so far. So all that remains is to wait. It is necessary to point out that the sequel will be released in 2024 but does not yet have a release window.

As previously revealed, the entire original production team is back for the second season of Oshi no Ko. The same applies to the casting of voice actors and actresses. The known list is the following:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino

Megumi Han as Kana Arima

Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa

Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino

Rumi Okubo as Mem-Cho

We just have to wait for more details about the next episodes of the anime, and if by any chance there is good news for Latin America.

