Oshi no Ko confirms Live Action, will be exclusive to Prime Video globally

The live-action adaptation of Oshi no Ko was confirmed and now we even know when and where we can expect its availability. Unlike the anime, it seems that this time there will be greater openness for the delivery.

Toei will be the production company in charge of the film in theaters, while The new series in live-action format will be available through Amazon's Prime Video platform. It will arrive in the winter season of 2024!

The cast of the new series was revealed, we present it to you below:

Nagisa Saitō (former idol member of the group LOVE) as Ruby.

Asuka Saitō (former idol member of the group Nogizaka46) as Ai.

Kaito Sakurai (Blue Spring Ride, Vivant) like Aqua.

Nanoka Hara (Suzume, Wave, Listen to Me!) as Kana Arima.

Mizuki Kayashima (Saikō no Kyōshi: 1-nen-go, Watashi wa Seito ni Sareta) as Akane Kurokawa.

Source: Toei Productions

On the other handwe know that the second season will also arrive this year, with no confirmed distribution platform.

How many chapters does Oshi no Ko have? What is it about?

Originally, Oshi no Ko is a manga work written by Aka Akasaka – the author of Kaguya-sama Love Is War– and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. The manga is still in publication, currently it has 138 chaptersthe last three are available for free and legal reading through Manga Plus.

It received an anime adaptation in the spring 2023 season, bringing together eleven episodes, although the first chapter was longer – around two hours.

Oshi no Ko is a story that goes from fantasy to romance, in addition to having comedy guides and some realism to the entertainment industry.