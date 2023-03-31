













Oshi no Ko: An Idol Revealed and Her Tragicomic Legacy

The anime adaptation of oshi no ko It will arrive in the spring of 2023 from the Doga Kobo studio. Its premiere is dated for April 12, 2023. It will be available through HiDIVE in the West. On the other hand, MangaPlus has the first 50 chapters of its manga available for free reading.

oshi no ko It is a story that allows us to take a closer look at the world of idols and their problems in a more evident way.Although it might seem like radical fiction, it is likely to be getting closer to reality. Below we will discuss the approach to the story and the dark turns it will take.

Idol Odyssey: Who is Ai Hoshino?

The anime will begin by introducing Ai Hoshino, a beautiful girl who is only 16 years old, and a pure and tender image that has a small drawback for the stage: she is pregnant. Part of the mystery of the narrative will be precisely the question of the paternity of her babies, twins that she will decide to give birth to.

Source: Doga Kobo

Ai’s lies to the world and the instability of the truths that she offers herself will be an intense turning point that will invite us to see with empathy and in a realistic way —very raw— what her life is like in a scenario full of stress and measured sadness that, of course, with effort manages to survive.

Ai betrays herself when she lies to her fans, because this is resented by her idol’s ideological construction. However, decides to make decisions independently and that’s where a dark explosion begins. Ai will hide, but she will have to work even harder. Not only to get more money but to grow as a person outside and within the media.

Ai will work to recognize himself.

The peculiarity of the children of an idol

Source: Doga Kobo

Ai Hoshino is having a couple of babies: Aqua, a little boy, and Ruby, a little girl.. Both are gifted with her beauty and assertive personality. In addition, they will grow up in an environment that will allow them to explore the grotesque lines of the entertainment industry from the beginning of their lives.

Ai Hoshino will go to a doctor to give birth, this young man meets a hopeless little girl with whom he shares a close bond. The little girl is a fan of Ai, who comforts her through her memorable shows. However, the girl will die and this will leave the doctor with a bitter aftertaste about the possibilities of the future and with an attachment towards the hope of the girl: the idol Ai.

After that, the doctor will recognize Ai by the fanaticism of the little fan. Because of this, he will decide to support her and keep her secret, but he will be killed. Another mystery to solve.

Source: Doga Kobo

When Ai gives birth, she will have this pair of reincarnated fans as children.. The hospital couple’s second lives will be devoted to their favorite idol. The new selves of the characters will passionately enjoy the approach to the idol.

However, a new murder will force them to have a life different from the one they thought they would have.

The second level of Oshi No Ko

Children will have a new way to go. However, from their different experiences they will decide to take opposite paths, but both within the entertainment industry.

Source: Doga Kobo

Aqua will seek revenge twice, her life will darken to the maximum. For her part, Ruby, from her naivety, will shine in her quest to replicate her mother’s footsteps.. The idol’s children have opposing goals and thoughts, and will serve to hinder their journeys.

What can you expect from Oshi No Ko?

In the first instance, a thick critique of the idol industry, but with a libertarian twist that won’t force the negative of their world on you, but will also open the doors to recognize the kind things about it.

Source: Doga Kobo

Besides, Despite the fact that there is a very disconcerting tragic and violent aura, humor will not be lacking. The contrasts of the thoughts and actions of the characters will also be exposed.

oshi no ko It is a punctual tragicomic review, full of drastic emotions that will invite you to be more conscious in your general consumption. It’s definitely very different from the various idol anime installments, it’s a surge of freshness that refuses to preserve the open secrets we already know.

Fearless, just like Ai, oshi no ko will expose the brilliance and callousness of the contemporary idol industry.

