nymphahri strikes again: the Italian model dedicated her latest cosplay to Ai Hoshinothe pretty protagonist of the anime Oshi no Ko, publishing a video in which she moves like a perfect Japanese idol.

Leader of the B-Komachi, Ai lives a particular story in the series: becomes pregnant with twins but he decides to keep it a secret so as not to compromise his reputation, and so he raises them while keeping them hidden from his many fans.

Nymphahri’s interpretation is once again very faithful to the original material, thanks to a perfect wig and a very colorful dresswhich best expresses Ai’s radiant soul during her performances.