Mr. Minister, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s participation in the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje is his first visit to a European NATO state since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Why was he invited?

First, let me be clear: North Macedonia’s OSCE Chairmanship is 100 percent focused on Ukraine and its needs. We have transformed the organization into a forum of Russian political and legal accountability for violations of its core principles. Foreign Minister Lavrov is also not coming to Skopje, North Macedonia or a NATO member state, but to the OSCE, which is an international organization. Just as he visited the UN General Assembly in New York in September, not the United States. The OSCE has experienced an existential crisis as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. It was important for us to save this organization that has been serving people for more than 50 years.