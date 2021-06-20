OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid will pay an official visit to Moscow on June 21-24, she plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This is stated in a message published on June 20 at website organizations.

“OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid will visit Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other high-ranking officials from June 21-24,” the message says.

It is planned to discuss a wide range of regional and thematic issues related to security and stability in the OSCE.

In addition, Schmid will address the permanent council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and meet with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. She will also speak at the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security on Trends and Prospects in European Security.

Schmid’s plans to visit Moscow became known on June 1. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich said that during her visit, in particular, the situation in the south-east of Ukraine will be discussed.

On May 28, Schmid arrived on a two-day visit to the territory of Donetsk region controlled by Kiev together with the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova. They visited the checkpoint “Novotroitskoye”, the OSCE regional office in the region, and also met with the chairman of the Donetsk regional state administration, the head of the regional military-civil administration Pavel Kirilenko.