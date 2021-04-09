OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said on Friday, April 9, that the parties to the conflict in eastern Ukraine must fulfill the agreements previously reached in Minsk.

“I urge all parties to implement and fully comply with the agreements already reached: to disengage forces and equipment, withdraw weapons and carry out demining, and ensure the protection of civilian life and key civilian infrastructure,” she said in an interview. TASS…

Schmid noted that the situation in Donbass remains fragile, for its resolution it is necessary to follow the Minsk agreements. According to her, the periodic cessation of hostilities in eastern Ukraine also suggests that the parties can refrain from using them.

“I also reiterate that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine must be provided with safe, reliable and unhindered access throughout the country to fulfill its mandate,” she said.

Earlier, on April 7, the official representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarrick, said that the UN calls on the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to reduce tensions.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany Ulrike Demmer, in turn, noted that Germany and France are worried about the number of violations of the ceasefire in the Donbass.

On April 3, it became known that for the first time since July 2020, after the entry into force of additional ceasefire measures in Donbass, the Ukrainian security forces used artillery pieces prohibited by the Minsk agreements during the shelling of the Luhansk People’s Republic. Both the LPR and the DPR pointed out that the concentration of forces and weapons on the line of contact by the Armed Forces of Ukraine creates serious risks of escalating the conflict.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the “Minsk” and “Normandy” formats.