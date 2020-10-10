The Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is in contact with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the conditions for the early return of remains and the exchange of detainees in Karabakh, reports RIA News with reference to the statement of the co-chairs of the group (Russia, France and the USA), which was circulated by the OSCE press service.

The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk are said to be in “intensive dialogue” with the ICRC about the conditions and logistics for the return of remains and the exchange of detainees.

“We urge the parties to provide all the necessary security and logistics guarantees as a matter of urgency,” the statement said.

On the night of October 10, Armenia and Azerbaijan in negotiations in Moscow agreed on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh today from 12.00 for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as the bodies of those killed, mediated and in accordance with the ICRC criteria.